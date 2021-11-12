A 22-year-old man reportedly had hundreds of alleged instances of child sexual abuse imagery on his phone in Andover.
Jared Jeffery Zumwalt, of Mounds View, is charged with five counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors and use of minors in pornographic work, all of which are felonies.
According to the criminal complaints, a Blaine woman reported to law enforcement in April that a photo of her from when she was 17 years old was altered to look like she had been involved in sexual acts.
She told police she knew the picture was taken when she was 17 and that she had posted it only to her private social media accounts.
The altered photographs were located on a pornographic spoofing website by a username allegedly associated with Zumwalt. The website allows its users to alter pictures of people to make it appear the subjects of the pictures are doing sexual acts.
The account named the victim, described her physically and told users to “fake” the victim by creating images of her doing sexual acts, charges say.
The account had 15 other altered images of the victim, using her face from when she was 17, according to the complaint.
During an interview Zumwalt allegedly admitted to posting the images from that username.
Zumwalt provided his phone for a search while at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in Andover April 8. Detectives allegedly found hundreds of instances of child sexual abuse imagery in a private app on his phone.
He allegedly told police he used the app because he thought it was a secure way to seek out child sexual abuse imagery.
Zumwalt’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2022.
