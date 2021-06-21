A Hayfield man was allegedly found with more than 60 grams of methamphetamine and multiple firearms and ammunition in Columbia Heights earlier this month.
Keith Peterson, 31, is charged with felony first-degree meth possession, felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and misdemeanor third-degree DWI.
Shortly after 5 p.m. June 5, Columbia Heights police officers responded to a report of a slumper in a car in a parking garage in the 3900 block of Third Street Northeast.
The officers identified Peterson in a vehicle parked in the ramp, and an officer noticed Peterson was confused and had difficulty following instructions, according to the complaint.
The charges say Peterson failed sobriety tests and told police that he had used meth in the past and that morning had used marijuana as well as “M2.”
Peterson consented to a vehicle search, according to the complaint.
Police reportedly found the following in the vehicle:
• A handgun with 16 rounds in the magazine and 30 rounds in the 9 mm extended magazine.
• An AR-15 rifle.
• Multiple firearm magazines.
• Ammunition.
• SG Works rifle.
• An AR-12 shotgun.
• Two glass jars with marijuana.
• $3,160 in cash.
• A prescription bottle filled with pills, identified as three dextroamphetamine pills (used to treat ADHD) and 23 alprazolam pills (used to treat anxiety and panic disorder).
• 63.3 grams of meth.
• Other narcotics pills.
Peterson isn’t eligible to own firearms because he was convicted of multiple controlled substance crimes in 2015 and 2016. He told police he thought the guns belonged to another man and that they were going to pawn everything in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Peterson’s bail is set at $150,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 1.
