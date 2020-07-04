A 38-year-old Columbia Heights man is charged with property damage after vomiting in a police car.
David Allen Adams faces one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property.
On June 13 just before midnight a Spring Lake Park police officer spotted Adams sleeping on a picnic table while he was patrolling, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer reportedly saw Adams after driving behind a business at 8187 University Avenue. He identified the man as Adams and confirmed he had a felony arrest warrant out of Hennepin County, the charges say.
Adams was reportedly uncooperative as officers attempted to arrest him. He allegedly feigned a medical emergency, went limp, closed his eyes and refused to respond to questions.
Officers allegedly found a stun gun disguised as a flashlight while searching Adams. He was then transported to Mercy Hospital and medically cleared by doctors, according to the complaint.
Adams had allegedly done the same thing the day before when he was arrested by a different agency. He was able to leave the hospital without a hold being placed on him.
After being placed back into the squad car Adams allegedly hit his head about three times on the window cage and then feigned unconsciousness.
A nurse verified Adams was in fact conscious and mentioned to officers that he would be displaying other symptoms, like vomiting, if he had suffered a concussion. Adams then vomited all over the rear passenger compartment of the squad car, the charges say.
Hospital staff advised officers Adams had no medical conditions that would cause vomiting, nor was he intoxicated. That led officers to believe Adams intentionally caused himself to vomit in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
The squad car was taken out of service for 24 hours to be professionally cleaned because there was so much vomit in hard-to-reach areas.
Adams is scheduled to appear in court for an omnibus hearing Aug. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.