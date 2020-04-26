A 62-year-old St. Paul man is charged with defrauding a series of car dealerships including one in Fridley.
Jeffrey John Erickson faces one felony count of theft using false representation valued over $35,000.
On May 30, 2018, police responded to a report of a dishonored check at Friendly Chevrolet in Fridley, according to the criminal complaint.
Erickson had purchased a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva with a check for $10,778.95, but when the dealership attempted to cash the check, it was told the account had been closed for insufficient funds and multiple overdrafts, the charges say.
Officers went to Erickson’s last known address and found the vehicle in the driveway. It was towed back to the dealership, but Erickson was not at the residence, according to the complaint.
Further investigation led officers to discover Erickson had purchased a vehicle from Rum River Auto Sales in Cambridge in 2017 with a check for $1,975 that could not be cashed due to insufficient funds, according to the charges.
Officers obtained records from the TCF Bank checking account and found Erickson wrote bad checks to Ulrich Motors in Minneapolis, Barnett Kia in St. Paul and Kline Nissan in Maplewood in spring of 2018, the complaint states.
Employees at each dealership reportedly confirmed Erickson had purchased the vehicles but the checks could not be cashed.
Erickson allegedly wrote a total of $39,183.50 in bad checks between April 19 and May 31, 2018.
According to available public records Erickson was convicted on at least two previous charges of writing bad checks.
