A 27-year-old man was arrested after causing a scene at an Anoka pool June 28.
Trey Jeremiah Powell, who is listed with a Colorado address in the criminal complaint, faces one felony count of first-degree property damage.
On June 28 Anoka police responded to reports of an unruly man at a pool in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
The caller told police Powell was screaming and threatening people at the pool and attempted to start physical fights, according to the complaint.
Upon arrival officers spoke with a witness who told them Powell lived at the complex and was upset he was told his children needed an adult present while swimming in the pool, according to the complaint.
Powell allegedly came to the pool and berated those present. The witness attempted to point out the sign that requires minors be monitored, but it allegedly made Powell more angry.
The witness left the area to de-escalate the situation, but Powell allegedly followed him. The witness began recording him with his cellphone.
When a maintenance worker attempted to explain the rules to Powell, he allegedly threatened and cursed the worker.
Powell allegedly took the witness’s phone after noticing he was being recorded. Other people at the pool told him to give the phone back, but Powell refused, the charges say.
Officers spoke with Powell, who was allegedly confrontational, yelling and swearing at police.
Powell denied taking the witness’s phone when police asked him, but the witness called his phone and the phone in Powell’s back pocket began ringing, according to the complaint.
After Powell was taken into custody and sitting in the squad car he allegedly prevented officers from closing the door with his feet. Once the door was closed, Powell reported kicked the door, causing it to bow out.
Damage to the squad car is estimated at $3,517.80. The witness’s phone was valued at $250.
