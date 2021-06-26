A 27-year-old man is charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit.
River Foxen-Vigness, of Richfield, is charged with two counts of felony first-degree DWI and one count of gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety. Foxen-Vigness has two prior DWI convictions from 2020 and 2017 and had his license revoked because of an alcohol-related incident in Wisconsin.
According to the criminal complaint, a Fridley police officer pulled over a driver on Seventh Street in Fridley on June 12 around 9:56 p.m. after the driver turned west into an eastbound lane.
The driver, whom police identified as Foxen-Vigness, smelled like alcohol and was slurring his speech, according to the complaint. After looking up Foxen-Vigness, the officer saw his license was canceled and that he had a warrant for his arrest in Hennepin County.
Another officer observed Foxen-Vigness was intoxicated during his sobriety test performances, according to the complaint.
Foxen-Vigness’ preliminary breath test showed a .29 blood alcohol concentration, according to the complaint. He took another test at 10:43 p.m., which police say returned a reading of .25. The legal limit for driving is .08.
Foxen-Vigness’ next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11. His bail was set at $0 with conditions.
