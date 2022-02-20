Police siren
A Fridley man is charged with trying to rob a Fridley pharmacy in late January.

Alan Michael Duncan, 46, is charged with felony first-degree attempted aggravated robbery, second-degree assault and threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Fridley police responded to a robbery report on Jan. 27. Two employees told police that two men assaulted them.

The employees reportedly told police the two men came into the pharmacy and were acting weird before they jumped over the pharmacy counter, charges say.

One employee allegedly told police a man pushed her into a corner, hit her numerous times and said he was going to kill her.

The second employee told police a second man pushed her and was armed with a gun, according to the complaint.

The suspects were asking for codeine and other drugs, charges say. Both men left on foot.

Numerous home surveillance cameras caught the suspects fleeing the scene.

One of the suspects was positively identified as Duncan, according to the complaint.

The county issued a warrant for Duncan’s arrest Feb. 10.

