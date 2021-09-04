A man allegedly covered several vehicles in gasoline in an attempt to light them on fire in Coon Rapids in August.
Christopher Ryan Shappell, 32, of White Bear Lake, is charged with felony second-degree arson, three counts of felony second-degree attempted arson and one count of felony first-degree criminal damage to property.
According to the complaint, Coon Rapids police responded to a report of a man pouring gas on vehicles in the 500 block of 105th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids around 6:49 p.m. Aug. 18.
When they arrived at the scene, officers spoke to a witness who said she saw a man carrying gas cans while he was walking in the area. She told police he then poured gas on four vehicles parked outside.
Based on the description provided, police had reason to believe Shappell was the man in question after locating him nearby, charges say.
Officers reported Shappell reeked of gasoline and a witness confirmed Shappell was the man she saw.
A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured a lot of the incident on video.
On the video, Shappell can be seen pouring gas on a pickup truck and then climbing on top of the truck, causing a few dents, charges say.
Then Shappell is allegedly seen lighting the rear trunk lid of another car on fire. On video, a small fire is seen burning for a while before it goes out. The burn was long enough to damage the paint, according to the complaint.
The truck and car are estimated to cost more than $1,000 each to repair.
Shappell’s bail was set Aug. 20 at $5,000 with conditions. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.