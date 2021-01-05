A 19-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with assaulting a man in a Coon Rapids park last month and taking his phone.
Williamdallas Avery Patterson faces one felony count of first-degree aggravated robbery and one felony count of simple robbery.
At 11:12 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020, Coon Rapids police received a report that a man had been assaulted at Rockslide Park on Swallow Street Northwest in Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers met with the victim at his residence, where they observed he was bleeding from his face and had several cuts, lumps and swellings on his face.
The victim told officers he went to Rockslide Park to meet a girl and she asked him to enter her vehicle. After the victim sat in the passenger seat, two men allegedly opened the door, pulled him out and began punching him in the face.
The victim fell to the ground, and the two men continued to punch and kick him, according to the charges. One of the men told him not to speak to the girl, because she has a boyfriend.
Then they allegedly asked the victim where his wallet and phone were and took his phone before leaving. The victim returned home to use his dad’s cellphone to call police.
Officers identified the girl and spoke with her on Dec. 16, 2020. She told police she had known the victim for a year and had asked him to stop texting her because she had a new boyfriend, according to the complaint.
Police identified the boyfriend as Patterson. The girl allegedly asked Patterson to send the victim a “message” when he continued to text her.
She told police she had met the victim at the park and that Patterson and one of the girl’s cousins, a juvenile not identified in the complaint, pulled him out of the vehicle and punched him. As they were leaving, Patterson allegedly threw the victim’s phone out the window.
Patterson acknowledged dating the girl for about a month and being at the park on the date the assault took place, according to the complaint. He told police he did not remember much of what happened and denied punching anyone.
