A 38-year-old Long Lake man was arrested in Andover after allegedly breaking into a home.
Frank Joseph Vukelich now faces one felony count of second-degree burglary.
Just before 2 a.m. July 5 Anoka County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Andover on a report of a man smashing windows in the neighborhood.
The caller reported a man was knocking on her door asking to be let in. The caller heard glass break at her neighbor’s house shortly after the man left.
Upon arrival deputies found a broken window in the service door for an attached garage, according to the criminal complaint.
Deputies found Vukelich inside, and he refused to leave when asked and appeared intoxicated, the charges say. Deputies removed him.
Vukelich had blood covering his hand and arm, and deputies found fresh blood stains smeared on the wall at the top of the steps on the second floor of the home, according to the criminal complaint. When contacted, the homeowner told deputies Vukelich did not have permission to enter the residence.
Vukelich is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5 for an omnibus hearing.
