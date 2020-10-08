A 40-year-old Fridley man is charged with raping a woman in his apartment according to recently filed charges.
Joshua Michael Fox faces one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime and one felony count of third-degree controlled substance crime.
On June 5 a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted in a Fridley apartment two days before, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim allegedly contacted Fox to purchase heroin. Fox reportedly agreed to take her to his apartment. He allegedly picked her up in his vehicle but during the drive grabbed the woman by her hair and sexually assaulted her.
When they arrived at the apartment, Fox allegedly forced the victim to strip and raped her. The victim refused repeatedly, but Fox reportedly struck her until she stopped.
Officers executed a search warrant on Fox’s apartment and found sex toys and items matching the description from the victim. Fox was not home at the time, according to the complaint.
Inside the apartment officers also found pay stubs and mail sent to Fox and a safe, the charges say. Inside the safe officers allegedly found numerous baggies that contained what tested positive as 141.3 grams of methamphetamine and almost 6 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture.
As of press time, Fox was not listed in the Sheriff’s Office jail roster.
