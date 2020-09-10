A 29-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with fraud after being caught in Fridley.
Dujuan Lamont McCray Jr. faces one felony count of financial transaction card fraud and one felony count of first-degree criminal property damage.
At 12:10 a.m., Aug. 26, Fridley police responded to reports of a fraud in progress at Two Stooges Bar in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers spoke with two employees who reported that a man, later identified ad McCray, had used three different Visa gift cards to pay for over $400 in alcohol and food.
The employees told officers the last four digits of the cards did not match the last four digits on the receipt, indicating the card had been loaded fraudulently, according to the complaint.
McCray allegedly identified himself using a state ID card claiming his name was Royale Devine. After he was arrested officers allegedly found 11 credit cards and a PayPal device used to swipe credit cards. His actual ID was found cut in half in his wallet, the charges say.
McCray allegedly resisted officers while being escorted to the squad car. Inside the vehicle he reportedly smashed his forehead into the partition and kicked the door until it bowed out.
The vehicle was removed from service due to the damage, according to the complaint.
McCray is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 6 for an omnibus hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.