A White Bear Lake man has been charged in the burglary of a Ramsey gun store.
Raymond William Kidd, 31, faces one felony count of first-degree burglary.
Around 5 a.m. March 29 police responded to Total Defense Gun Shop in Ramsey on a possible burglary, according to the criminal complaint.
Video surveillance showed two men break the glass in the front door, enter the store and take several handguns, the charges say. Nine handguns were stolen in total. Three handguns were located nearby in a stolen U-Haul, where a shoe impression was also found.
One of the men was wearing gray and black Nike shoes and a two-tone jacket, according to the complaint.
The firearms stolen were handguns used in Total Defense’s rental program, according to a Facebook post by the company.
Kidd was arrested April 8 on unrelated charges. At that time he was wearing shoes that matched one of the suspects in the burglary, according to the complaint. Upon closer inspection an officer determined the tread pattern was an exact match to the print found near the stolen U-Haul.
A jacket that matched one of the jackets worn by the suspects was found in Kidd’s truck, and an officer found a sales tag belonging to a gun stolen from a store in Edina on April 7, according to the complaint.
Surveillance from the Edina store showed a man, who appeared to be Kidd, break the glass in the front door and take multiple firearms, the charges say.
Kidd is being held in the Anoka County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail for the Ramsey case.
