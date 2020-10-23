A 31-year-old Columbia Heights man is charged with robbing a Fridley bank last week.
George Earl Morgan IV faces one felony count of second-degree aggravated robbery.
On Oct. 14 Fridley police were dispatched to a robbery at TCF Bank on Central Avenue NE in Fridley, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers spoke with the bank teller Morgan allegedly threatened. She told officers Morgan walked up to the counter and handed the teller a note that said “this is a robbery. We have guns. No die packs.”
The teller gave Morgan all the cash in the drawer, which came to less than $100 in various denominations, including three bait bills, the charges say. Morgan reportedly gestured for the teller to give him more, but she told him there wasn’t any more in the till.
Another bank teller overheard the conversation and pressed the emergency panic button. Morgan then allegedly left through the east door.
The two tellers gave officers a detailed description of Morgan. He was reportedly found in the area of 50th Avenue Northeast and Central Avenue Northeast. He used one of the bait bills at a nearby Speedway and the other two were found on him, according to the complaint. Officers reported finding $78 in cash on Morgan.
A witness told officers Morgan was wearing the same mask and shoes as the robber, but his top and pants were different. Officers used a K-9 unit to track Morgan’s path back from the store. A sweatshirt and hat were allegedly found in a dumpster outside along Morgan’s route from the bank.
Morgan is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 9 for an omnibus hearing.
~Connor Cummiskey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.