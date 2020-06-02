A 25-year-old New Brighton man is charged with robbing a man in Columbia Heights.
Hassan Yusuf Mohamed faces two felony counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.
On May 13 at approximately 10:15 p.m. police responded to a robbery complaint from a residence in Columbia Heights, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim and the victim’s friend. The victim told police he was at his friend’s house with other men when one asked for a cigarette.
That was when Mohamed allegedly punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground. The other men reportedly started to kick the victim while he was prone.
Mohamed allegedly told another man to grab a knife and forced the victim to hand over his wallet, phone and car keys. The men then left the residence, according to the complaint.
The victim reportedly shut down his debit card after money was taken from his account. The victim’s friend corroborated his story.
Officers were called back to the residence an hour later, after Mohamed and the other men allegedly returned.
The victim told police Mohamed was rifling through his car and would not let him exit. Mohamed allegedly punched the victim several times.
Mohamed was arrested and taken to the Anoka County Jail. He denied robbing the victim, stating another man was responsible, according to the complaint.
Mohamed is scheduled to appear in court June 15 for an omnibus hearing.
