A 38-year-old woman with no public address was charged recently with starting a fire in a Fridley apartment complex last spring.
Hannah Margaretlee Counts faces one felony count of first-degree arson, one gross misdemeanor count of second-degree DWI and one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process.
On May 30, 2020, at 4:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on 2 1/2 Street Northeast in Fridley on reports of a fire in progress, according to the criminal complaint.
The fire department told officers it was a suspected arson. Inside the building officers observed a burnt artificial plant with a tin of turpentine nearby.
An officer spoke with a resident who said he had heard a fire alarm going off and went out into the hallway where he found the plant on fire. He opened the door to get smoke out and extinguished the fire with water. When he brought the plant outside, he observed a vehicle fleeing the parking lot, according to the complaint.
At 5:15 p.m. two officers were in the parking lot on an unrelated report when they saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. Firefighters informed them that the vehicle was possibly the one that fled the scene earlier.
Officers ran the plates and found it belonged to Counts, according to the complaint.
When an officer approached Counts to speak with her, she allegedly smelled of alcohol. Counts reportedly said she was there to speak with a resident of the building.
The officer asked Counts if she had been drinking. In response Counts took the keys out of the ignition and threw them in her back seat, the charges say.
Counts was arrested after showing signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test but became combative and kicked the squad car when told she was under arrest, according to the complaint.
While in the squad, Counts allegedly banged her head on the seat divider and kicked at the windows. Officers decided to place hobble restraints on her. When officers opened the vehicle Counts reportedly kicked the officers and tried to take the stun gun out of one officer’s belt.
On June 1, 2020, a detective spoke with Counts in jail. She initially denied starting the fire but later admitted to setting the plant on fire because she was angry with someone in the building, the charges say. She reportedly denied using turpentine to start the fire.
Counts told the detective she couldn’t remember everything clearly due to being intoxicated, but she did remember going to the apartment to meet a friend and being kicked out after getting into an argument with the friend’s son, according to the complaint.
Counts is scheduled to make her first appearance in court March 26.
