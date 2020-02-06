A Mankato man who escaped the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center stole a police squad car Jan. 30, according to charges against him.
Mattu Khor Chuol, 23, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
At 4:24 p.m. Jan. 30, Anoka police responded to a call about an escaped patient at the treatment center, which is located at 3301 Seventh Ave. The patient, identified as Chuol, climbed a fence to escape the facility, charges say.
Upon arrival, officers saw Chuol walking on the sidewalk. Once Chuol saw the police car, he took off running, according to the complaint.
The officer followed Chuol in the squad car, finding him in a backyard. When the officer exited her car to pursue Chuol on foot, he entered the squad car through the passenger’s side and drove a few blocks before parking in the middle of the street, according to the complaint.
Other officers came to the location and saw Chuol leave the police car. Police told Chuol to stop, and he laid down in a front yard and was arrested, the charges say.
Chuol’s first appearance in court was Jan. 31, and he was released with conditions. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 24.
