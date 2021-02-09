A 58-year-old Blaine man is charged with urinating in a police car after being arrested on drunken driving charges.
Ronald Theodore Lewis faces one felony count of first-degree property damage and one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Jan. 28 a Blaine police officer was westbound on 95th Avenue NE when a vehicle exiting Interstate 35W allegedly almost struck the officer’s vehicle.
The driver, later identified as Lewis, reportedly failed to signal a turn and crossed the center line before the officer stopped him.
Lewis allegedly admitted to drinking four or five beers and exhibited indications of intoxication. A portable breath test sample indicated Lewis had a blood alcohol content of 0.13, according to the criminal complaint.
Lewis was then transported to the Blaine Police Department where he was allegedly belligerent and uncooperative.
He reportedly told officers he was diabetic and needed his medication immediately. Officers retrieved the medicine from his home, and he administered it himself, according to the complaint.
Officers then permitted Lewis access to a phone after he requested to speak with an attorney, and Lewis called his wife but refused to call an attorney, the charges say.
After 45 minutes officers considered his lack of cooperation a refusal and transported him to the Anoka County Jail.
En route, Lewis allegedly exposed his genitals and urinated on the camera affixed to the divider on the roof of the squad car. The vehicle was removed from service for more tahn 11 hours to be professionally cleaned.
Lewis is scheduled to appear in court March 24 for an omnibus hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.