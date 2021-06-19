After getting drunk and angry at a bar, a Coon Rapids man allegedly used his car to intentionally hit two other vehicles.
According to the criminal complaint, 34-year-old Donnell Gandy is charged with felony first-degree criminal property damage and two counts of gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI.
On May 30 at 12:30 a.m., Coon Rapids police were called to a potential DWI outside Lenerd’s Bar, 2501 Coon Rapids Boulevard NW. When an officer arrived, he allegedly reported seeing vehicles with noticeable damage and a man matching the description the caller gave over the phone, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement identified the man as Gandy, who allegedly had glassy eyes and slurred speech, as well as a strong odor of alcohol, according to the complaint.
Gandy allegedly told police he was drinking and was upset after an argument inside the bar. He told police he left the bar, got into his car and hit two vehicles on purpose, according to the complaint.
Witnesses reportedly told officers they saw Gandy get into his vehicle, rev the engine and accelerate quickly to crash into a parked SUV and a truck. The SUV had noticeable damage to the front end and bumper, and the truck was disabled, towed and appeared to be totaled, according to the complaint.
Gandy allegedly refused a sobriety test. Police arrested him and took him to the Coon Rapids Police Department, where the charges say he provided a breath sample that registered a blood alcohol content of .17, more than twice the legal limit to drive.
Gandy’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 5.
