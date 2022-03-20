A semitruck driver is charged with causing a four-vehicle crash after running a red light a year ago.
Kenneth Eugene Smith, 25, of Ramsey was charged March 9 with felony criminal vehicular operation.
According to the criminal complaint, Spring Lake Park police arrived to the scene of a car crash around 3:44 p.m. on March 23, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 10 and Pleasant View Drive Northeast in Spring Lake Park. The crash involved a semitruck and three vehicles.
One victim, who was taken to the hospital, survived following a traumatic brain injury and a fractured pelvis.
Smith was identified as the semitruck driver.
He drove the semi through a red light at the intersection, which caused him to T-bone a Volvo vehicle, knock over a traffic light and broadside the driver’s side of a Kia vehicle, according to the complaint.
The semitruck pushed the Kia, which was wrapped around the front of the semi, into a Dodge truck, charges say. The Kia finally stopped in a ditch.
Witnesses told law enforcement they saw the semi run the red light.
Smith told police he slid through the intersection and his brakes didn’t work, according to the complaint.
None of the drivers was found to be impaired.
Boyer Trucking, where the semi was impounded, reported to law enforcement that Smith’s vehicle had been in before, and that the brakes needed repair, charges say.
A commercial vehicle inspector noticed violations — none of which were reportedly caused by the crash — that should have rendered the vehicle out of service, including improper tread on the tires and inoperable brakes. Both of these problems would have made it difficult to stop the vehicle in the intersection, which was slippery from rain that day, according to the complaint.
A crash reconstruction report determined Smith’s failure to stop at the red light and the semitruck’s problems were the causes of the crash, charges say.
Smith’s first court appearance is set for Aug. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.