A woman was hospitalized after an intruder known to her allegedly assaulted her in her home in Andover Jan. 2.
Adam Richard Gorman, 39, of Scandia, is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, both felonies, and gross misdemeanor interrupting an emergency telephone call.
According to the criminal complaint, Anoka County sheriff’s deputies were called around 1:13 p.m. to a home on 139th Lane Northwest in Andover Jan. 2 regarding a burglary in progress.
While on the phone with a dispatcher, the victim identified Gorman as a man known to her, but the call soon went to an open line, charges say.
The victim told law enforcement Gorman entered her residence and she told him to leave. He allegedly threw her phone across the room and stepped on it while she was on a call with 911 dispatch.
Gorman then allegedly kicked her in the stomach and punched her in the face repeatedly, according to the complaint.
Deputies found the victim in her bedroom with a bloody face and holding an infant, while Gorman was in the room, charges say.
At the hospital the victim was diagnosed with nasal fractures related to the assault.
According to charges, the victim’s face was so bloody, she was choking on the blood while speaking with law enforcement.
When deputies arrested Gorman at the home, Gorman allegedly said “she got what she deserves.”
Gorman’s bail was set at $5,000 with conditions. He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.
