A Coon Rapids business owner is facing felony charges for allegedly failing to pay taxes between 2014 and 2019. She allegedly owes the state Department of Revenue more than $170,000.
Linda Mae Shiltz, 69, is charged with felony failure to file a tax return and felony failure to pay taxes.
According to the criminal complaint, Shiltz owns Shiltz Construction LLC, a cleaning business for newly constructed homes, and LR Punch List LLC, which performs other services.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue sent Shiltz demands to file taxes in 2019 and 2020, both of which were met with no response, according to the complaint.
Shiltz Construction was created in 2010 and has never filed corporate returns, sales tax returns or witholding returns, charges say.
The state Department of Revenue discovered Shiltz had never filed taxes for her business during a sales tax audit in 2019 of a home construction business that paid Shiltz for services.
According to the state, Shiltz owes $49,765 for Minnesota individual income tax, $72,771 for corporate tax and $47,828 for sales tax from 2014 to 2019.
In May a Department of Revenue agent spoke to Shiltz regarding the allegations.
She allegedly admitted Shiltz Construction brought in $25,000 last year and LR Punch List brought in $152,000. She told the agent she knew she was supposed to file taxes, charges say.
Invoices from the home construction company to Shiltz Construction show Shiltz charged sales tax but did not pay that tax to the state, according to the complaint.
She allegedly admitted that the last time she filed income taxes was in 1992.
“Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly,” the Minnesota Department of Revenue said in a statement.
Shiltz’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.
