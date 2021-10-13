A Blaine man is accused of setting his bed on fire, removing the smoke detectors and leaving the house in early August.
Fue Vang, 28, was charged Oct. 1 with felony first-degree arson.
According to the criminal complaint, heavy smoke came from a residence in the 11000 block of Fifth Place Northeast in Blaine around 11 a.m. Aug. 3. Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View fire investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom on a mattress near the window.
Vang allegedly admitted to police he lit his sheets on fire because the bed wasn’t comfortable, charges say. He allegedly said he used a lighter to start the fire.
Vang reportedly told police he took the smoke detectors off the wall and removed their batteries before he walked down the street to his sister’s house. He didn’t tell his sister about the fire he started, nor did he call the police, according to the complaint.
The estimated damage from the fire totals $78,766.06.
Vang’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.
