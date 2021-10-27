A 22-year-old man allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint earlier this month, escaping with around $170.
William Earl Burton, of Blaine, is charged with felony first-degree aggravated robbery and felony second-degree aggravated robbery.
According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Drive business in Blaine was robbed Oct. 15.
An employee told police a man, later identified as Burton, walked around the store before asking about employment. He allegedly demanded the employee give him all the money in the register, excluding the $1 bills.
The employee allegedly saw Burton had a pistol in his pocket and was worried Burton would use it if he didn’t give up the money in the register. He gave Burton about $170, and then Burton left on foot, charges say.
The victim gave police a description, and the business had video surveillance of the robbery, which helped police identify Burton.
Law enforcement watched Burton’s residence in Blaine and saw him outside the home, according to the complaint.
Burton reportedly didn’t comply with officers’ commands and returned inside his home.
Law enforcement attempted to communicate with Burton for several hours before they called the SWAT team, which used tear gas around 2:30 a.m. to get Burton out of the residence, according to the complaint.
Burton’s bail was set Oct. 19 at $5,000 with conditions. He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.
