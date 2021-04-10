A Blaine man faces drug charges after a March 27 traffic stop in Blaine allegedly uncovered enough fentanyl for 1,000 hits.
David Scott, 29, of Blaine is charged with felony second-degree controlled substance sale, third-degree controlled substance possession and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Blaine officer Nicholas Traffie saw Scott leave the 9400 block of Ulysses Street Northeast in his vehicle, which Traffie noticed had several alleged equipment violations.
Traffie pulled Scott over into a gas station in the 9700 block of Central Avenue Northeast. An assisting officer saw a jar in the vehicle containing a plastic bag with an unknown substance underneath the center armrest, according to the complaint.
Scott allegedly told police the jar had marijuana in it.
The substances found in the jar tested positive for 35.12 grams of fentanyl, 4.08 grams of methamphetamine and 2.04 grams of marijuana, the charges say. That much fentanyl is enough for 1,000 hits, according to the complaint.
