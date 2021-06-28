An Anoka woman is in custody after allegedly leading police on a 25-mile chase from Ramsey to Minneapolis, where she was detained.
Aleeisha Anne Jellison, 31, is charged with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer tried to pull Jellison over in Ramsey June 24 at 12:54 a.m. because her license plates were expired. Instead of pulling over, Jellison allegedly sped off at 90 miles per hour and higher.
The officer requested assistance from multiple police officers in numerous squad cars, but Jellison didn’t stop for any of them, the charges say. She drove through Anoka, Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Park and into Minneapolis, according to the complaint.
The State Patrol laid “stop sticks” on the ground to disable the vehicle, but Jellison continued onto the I-394 ramp, still traveling at 90 miles per hour, where she crashed the vehicle into the on-ramp barrier and the opposite wall, according to the complaint.
Jellison’s vehicle had sparks and heavy smoke coming from it before she stopped it at the Penn Avenue exit in Minneapolis, according to the complaint.
Officers determined Jellison’s driver’s license was revoked.
Jellison’s bail was set at $2,000 with conditions, and her next court date is scheduled for July 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.