An Anoka man faces felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls.
Oliver Marcial-Jacinto, 36, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to a criminal complaint filed July 7, Marcial-Jacinto allegedly assaulted a girl under the age of 13 in the spring of 2019.
According to a complaint filed July 29, Marcial-Jacinto allegedly assaulted another young girl in the summer of 2018. She was also under 13 at the time of the alleged incident.
On June 28, 2021, Marcial-Jacinto admitted to the crimes, the charges say.
