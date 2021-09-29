A convicted sex offender is suspected of possessing six images of alleged child sexual abuse imagery in Anoka.
Gregory Steven Proell, 32, of Anoka, is charged with six counts of felony possession of pornographic work involving minors.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Coon Rapids business June 19 because Proell was harassing a juvenile cashier.
Proell reportedly had left a note on her car with his phone number and had messaged her photos of himself. She responded saying she was underage and not interested in him, charges say. Proell reportedly asked her for a photo of herself.
On June 19, Proell parked in front of the store where the cashier was working. The officer ran Proell’s plates and learned he was a suspect in an Anoka indecent exposure case, charges say.
Proell reportedly admitted to the officer that he sent the photos and texts to the cashier and acknowledged that she could be scared because of it.
Proell’s phone was seized as part of the investigation, and police found six images of alleged child sexual abuse imagery of young girls aged 8 to 12.
In Wisconsin in 2018, Proell was convicted of causing a child under 13 to view or listen to a sexual act for sending a 12-year-old girl sexual photos and videos of himself, according to the complaint.
A warrant was issued for Proell’s arrest Sept. 23.
