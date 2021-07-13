An Anoka man racked up five charges in early July after allegedly fleeing police in a car with stolen license plates in Anoka.
Douglas Lamont Gatlin, 30, is charged with felony check forgery, felony receiving stolen property, felony first-degree criminal property damage, felony fleeing police in a vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving.
According to the criminal complaint, Anoka police responded to a report of a forged check at a bank in Anoka July 6 around 10:42 a.m. The bank reported to police that a man in the drive-thru was trying to cash a $550 check, but it looked suspicious, so the teller called the account holder, who said the checks were stolen.
The police officer blocked Gatlin’s car in the drive-thru with his squad car and turned on his emergency lights. The officer approached Gatlin and told him to turn off his car, and Gatlin put his car in reverse and drove over the curb, hitting the squad car in the process, according to the complaint.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle in a pursuit.
A nearby resident reported to police that a driver crashed a vehicle into a backyard and fled on foot. Officers set up a perimeter but did not find Gatlin, according to the complaint.
A Champlin police officer eventually found Gatlin.
The Anoka police officer ran Gatlin’s license plates and found that the plates belonged to a different vehicle stolen out of Brooklyn Park, the charges say.
Gatlin has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.
