A 30-year-old Blaine man is charged with selling and possessing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine.
Randy Charles Petry faces one felony count of first-degree sale of controlled substance crime and one felony count of methamphetamine-related crimes involving children and vulnerable adults.
In February members of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated suspected narcotics trafficking by Petry, according to the criminal complaint.
A confidential informant told officers that they had purchased methamphetamine from Petry dozens of times. The informant told officers Petry obtained several pounds of methamphetamine at a time, according to the charges.
Officers conducted a controlled buy with the informant, who purchased 50 grams of what field tested positive as methamphetamine, the complaint states.
On March 9 Coon Rapids police investigated a burglary report from an apartment at 1450 100th Avenue. The apartment was allegedly being used as a “trap house” — slang for a location used for the sale of narcotics.
On March 20 officers allegedly saw Petry place multiple backpacks in a storage unit later determined to be associated with the trap house. He was later seen carrying numerous suitcases into the building, according to the complaint.
The task force executed a search warrant of the apartment on March 30 and detained Petry upon entry. A 3-year-old child ran out of a bedroom and stood in the living room, the charges say.
Officers found a partially open canvas bag containing multiple plastic bags with a total of 632 grams of what field-tested positive as methamphetamine and approximately 68 more grams of what field tested positive as methamphetamine on the kitchen table, according to the complaint.
An investigation of Petry’s cellphone allegedly indicated he sold, or intended to sell, more than 750 grams of methamphetamine during the month of March.
Petry was later released from prison in an attempt to identify his supplier. Officers were unable to identify Petry’s supplier and he allegedly continued to sell large amounts of methamphetamine.
Petry was arrested after a motor vehicle stop April 29 at 10:25 p.m. and was arrested after a K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, the charges say.
As of press time Petry was in the Anoka County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bail. He is scheduled for an omnibus hearing May 18.
