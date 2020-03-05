A 50-year-old Andover man is charged with recklessly firing a weapon after attempting to tip a storage pod using a skid loader.
Chad Allen Thorstenson faces one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality and one gross misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person due to a prior felony conviction.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property damage complaint at 8:43 p.m. Feb. 12, according to the criminal complaint. The caller told deputies Thorstenson was attempting to tip a storage pod on her property using a skid loader.
Deputies reportedly found Thorstenson driving the skid loader back to his property. Despite deputies activating their emergency lights Thorstenson allegedly did not stop until he parked the loader in his garage, and fled inside the house.
Thorstenson allegedly refused to respond to deputies’ attempts to make contact, and they left the scene. The caller told deputies she had received a photo of Thorstenson with an AR-15 in his lap captioned with “this is what it’s going to come to.”
The caller then received another text from Thorstenson threatening to “gun down any (expletive) sheriff that comes in here again,” according to the complaint.
A short time later deputies heard nine gunshots coming from Thorstenson’s residence, which is in the 300 block of Andover Boulevard Northwest, the charges say. Neighbors also reported gunshots to police.
A deputy received a voicemail forwarded to him by a witness in which Thorstenson can be heard saying, “It’s getting really (expletive) bad here,” according to the complaint
After running Thorstenson’s criminal history, the deputy learned he had a felony DWI conviction and was ineligible to possess a firearm, the charges say.
The caller had previously told law enforcement Thorstenson possessed numerous firearms and was aware he was not supposed to have them, according to the complaint.
On Feb. 16 Thorstenson contacted police wishing to surrender. He was taken into custody without issue.
Thorstenson’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 18.
