Two men face charges in a robbery and assault in Columbia Heights.
Xaveon Qu’vail Brown, 18, and Hubert Tyrone Charles Burton, 19, both of Minneapolis, are charged with second-degree aggravated robbery after a Dec. 15 robbery and assault.
Columbia Heights and Fridley police were called to a robbery at 4001 University Ave. NE just after 10:30 p.m. Dec. 15, according to the criminal complaint.
A boyfriend and girlfriend were having an argument that resulted in the girlfriend calling two friends to her apartment, later identified as Brown and Burton, according to the complaint.
The men were allegedly aggressive toward the boyfriend, so he decided to leave his girlfriend’s apartment. Upon walking to the bus stop, he heard Brown and Burton yelling behind him. The boyfriend felt Burton hit him in the back of his head, knocking him to the ground, according to the complaint.
Brown and Burton allegedly kicked and stomped on the boyfriend before stealing his iPhone, charger and ear buds. The boyfriend said he saw his girlfriend watching him be attacked, but she didn’t help him, according to the complaint.
Burton used his finger to appear like a gun in his pocket, saying if the boyfriend didn’t give him his phone’s passcode he would “blast him,” the complaint alleges.
After getting the phone’s passcode, Brown allegedly told the boyfriend that if the police were called, they would kill him. Then the two suspects ran toward the girlfriend’s apartment.
The boyfriend called police from a nearby store.
When officers arrived at the girlfriend’s apartment, they heard laughing inside. Police arrested Brown, Burton and the girlfriend. They recovered the stolen iPhone behind the girlfriend’s bed, but the passcode and fingerprint login had already been changed, according to the complaint.
Inside Burton’s jacket, police found the stolen phone charger and ear buds, as well as baggies of marijuana, according to the complaint. Police did not find a gun.
Burton told police the girlfriend called them over after the fight, but said he and Brown had left to go to a liquor store. While they were outside, Burton said the boyfriend began “instigating” against the pair, according to the complaint.
Burton reportedly told police the boyfriend swung at the suspects and missed and then fell on the ground because he slipped on ice.
Burton denied stealing anything and told police the items found in his jacket pocket were his. Burton told police he didn’t know how the boyfriend’s phone got behind the girlfriend’s bed, according to the complaint.
Brown denied leaving the apartment and told police the boyfriend had threatened them.
Brown and Burton are facing up to 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.
Brown and Burton had their first appearances in court Dec. 17. Their bail was set at $25,000 with no conditions or $5,000 with conditions. Brown has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 15, and Burton has his scheduled for Jan. 16.
