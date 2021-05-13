The Anoka police dog hailed as a hero after being injured in the line of duty in February is returning to work.
K-9 Bravo was shot through the neck while attempting to apprehend a carjacking suspect after a chase that ended in a shootout near Braham Feb. 21. Last week Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson told the City Council Bravo’s recovery went well and he is fit to serve again.
“Since the shooting, Bravo has been recovering and retraining so that we could make sound assessment as to whether he could return to duty,” Peterson said May 3. “Tonight, I’d like to formally announce that we are prepared to immediately have him return to full duty as a full-time member of our staff.”
Bravo and his handler, officer Jake Sorteberg, were among those called to assist Blaine police with a call that began as a shoplifting report at Kohl’s on Baltimore Street but escalated when two suspects carjacked a truck and fled, according to police.
The pursuit up Highway 65 ended when the suspects’ vehicle left the road near Braham. One suspect was apprehended, but the other continued to flee on foot, and Sorteberg deployed Bravo, according to investigators. The suspect fired a gun, striking Bravo in the neck, police say.
Two Blaine officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Dominic Lucas Koch, of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, according to investigators. The surviving suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Heroff, of Hammond, Wisconsin, was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing police in a motor vehicle, both felonies.
“The Police Department recognizes both Bravo and officer Sorteberg’s heroic act,” Chief Peterson said May 3. “They acted exactly as they were trained to do, and Bravo’s recovered strong so that he can continue his service to our community.”
Bravo received treatment at the Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Blaine and the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center in St. Paul. He didn’t need surgery, but he did need medical care and therapy.
His injury attracted attention and support nationally and internationally, according to Peterson, and donations of treats and toys began pouring in. When the Anoka Anti-Crime Commission set up a fund to pay for Bravo’s care, which cost around $1,000, it received donations of about $1,400 “almost immediately,” Peterson said.
Since being back on the job, Sorteberg has also felt love from the community.
“It’s just been overwhelming support, as far as the community is concerned,” Sorteberg said, choking up.
The City Council took turns praising Sorteberg and Bravo’s actions.
Mayor Phil Rice said that not only does having a K-9 on the Anoka Police Department serve the citizens of Anoka, but it’s also helpful to surrounding communities that may not have K-9s.
“We’ve been kind of gushing with pride here, but I’ll add to that just to say that we have something that not every community has, and we have something that other communities look for us to help with,” Rice said. “And so we appreciate your commitment and the help that you render to our both department and to others.”
“We’re eager to get out there and keep helping them,” Sorteberg said.
