A boy died in a head-on collision in Andover Saturday.
At 3:36 p.m. Oct. 10 the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Andover Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 2700 block of 172nd Avenue NW in Andover.
Upon arrival, emergency responders found one juvenile male unconscious and critically injured. Life-saving efforts were attempted and the juvenile was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was declared dead, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Early indications suggest a Ford F-350 driven by an adult male crashed head-on with a dirt bike driven by the boy on 172nd Avenue NW, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
