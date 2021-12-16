The Blaine Police Department’s newest K-9 Tyrone died suddenly on the evening of Dec. 8 from a blood infection caused by an unknown illness.
Tyrone was a Belgian Malinois born Feb. 20, 2020. Tyrone officially started with the department after his predecessor, K-9 Rex, retired Aug, 12 after nine years on the job. Both Rex and Tyrone’s handler is Blaine officer Reginald “Reggie” Larson.
Tyrone had been undergoing training with Larson since last spring. Recently he graduated from a 12-week K-9 program with McDonough K-9, in Anoka. Tyrone served for only a few weeks after graduating the program before he died.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news that our newest K-9 partner, Tyrone, passed away,” the Blaine Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.
According to the department, Tyrone had been ill for a few days when he developed sepsis and pneumonia. He was treated with aggressive lifesaving measures at Animal Emergency and Referral Center of Minnesota Dec. 8 but did not survive.
“He was a joy to have around the department and even though we only had a short time with him, he will be greatly missed,” the statement said. “Please keep Tyrone’s handler Officer Larson and his family in your thoughts and hearts during this difficult time.”
“I am thankful for my time with Tyrone,” Larson said in an email. “He was a very genetically gifted animal that doesn’t come around often. I learned a great deal from him and grew as a trainer during the time I had with him. He was so full of potential and it’s sad that we aren’t going to see what he could [have] done.”
Tyrone was able to join the Blaine Police Department thanks to a $15,000 donation from Vietnam War veteran Leo Luskey, a friend of Larson.
Tyrone was named after Luskey’s hometown of Tyrone, Minnesota.
