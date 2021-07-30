A 31-year-old woman will serve five years probation for first-degree DWI in Anoka last year.
Angela Rose Olson, of Blaine, will serve 30 days on home electronic monitoring beginning Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Olson must also complete treatment, attend weekly support group and participate in some educational programs.
On Aug. 9, 2020, at 5:25 p.m. Olson crashed her vehicle into a tree and ran into the woods. Her breath test two hours later resulted in a .20 reading, according to the criminal complaint.
Olson was convicted of DWI in 2011, 2013 and 2016.
