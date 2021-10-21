A 31-year-old woman faces murder charges for the fentanyl-related death of a woman in Fridley in January.
Kaylee Lynn Williams, of Blaine, is charged with felony third-degree murder.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman was found dead in bed in a Fridley residence the evening of Jan. 4 by her boyfriend, who called the police around 10:18 p.m.
The boyfriend grew concerned while speaking to her the evening before, when she said her heart rate was really fast and she couldn’t slow it down. She didn’t respond to any of his texts Jan. 4, he said. The boyfriend told police the victim had issues with drugs in the past, charges say.
Law enforcement found no signs of trauma, but there was foam in the victim’s airway.
A forensic exam of the victim’s cellphone allegedly shows texts between the victim and Williams, in which the victim was reportedly purchasing heroin from Williams, according to the complaint.
On Jan. 1 Williams allegedly sent the victim a text that said “U can get a gram for 120,” to which the victim responded “I will buy.”
On Jan. 3 Williams and the victim allegedly exchanged a few more messages related to purchasing drugs and meeting up that evening, according to the complaint.
Williams reportedly texted the victim, “This [expletive] is like super duper bomb so u gotta be very careful.”
Around 10 p.m. the same night the victim questioned the appearance of the drugs because it was an unusual color.
Williams allegedly responded, “Oh weird yeah all good I swear.”
Then the victim texted, “Girl this stuff is purple and don’t smell norm.”
Williams allegedly responded that it was purple “because of whatever they cut it with I’m sure,” adding that she’s had “blue, purple, pink, brown all kinds of colors.”
A detective made numerous attempts to meet with Williams, but she never showed up to a meeting and didn’t respond to other messages after that, charges say.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office found a lethal level of fentanyl in the victim’s system, which was ultimately the cause of her death. The Medical Examiner’s Office found the victim’s brain was swollen and her lungs had a lot of frothy fluid, which is consistent with a drug overdose, according to the complaint.
Williams’ first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10.
