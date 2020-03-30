A 32-year-old Anoka man is under arrest after allegedly stabbing a man in Blaine.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., March 29 Blaine Police were dispatched to Asteria Inn and Suites at 9410 Baltimore St. on reports of a stabbing, according to the police department.

Upon arrival officers located a 42-year-old Robbinsdale man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital to undergo emergency surgery and is currently listed in stable condition, according to Blaine Police.

An Anoka man was arrested on probable cause of second-degree assault, according to the police.

The investigation is still active and additional information will be forthcoming.

