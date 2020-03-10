Three new Blaine police officers, including two brothers, were sworn in March 2 at the Blaine City Council meeting.
The officers were Nicholas Traffie and brothers Travis and Nathan Peterson. They have successfully completed the field training program and are currently on solo patrol in Blaine, according to Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany.
The Blaine Police Department values service with integrity, respect and professionalism, Podany said.
“Tonight we have the opportunity to recognize multiple staff members who have embraced this and have become invaluable members of our Blaine family,” he said.
Traffie grew up in Ham Lake and has been connected with the Blaine Police Department for many years, starting out as a police explorer in 2008 and then going on to serve as a community service officer five years prior to becoming a sworn officer. Traffie is a Marine Corps veteran and is fluent in American Sign Language.
The Peterson brothers both attended Lake Region State College in Devils Lake, North Dakota, where they completed their law enforcement certification. Travis began his law enforcement career in Williston, North Dakota, where he was a police officer and a member of the department’s SWAT team, a field training officer and in investigations. Travis is also a veteran of the Marine Corps, where he served as a military police officer.
Travis’ younger brother Nathan worked for the Williams County Sheriff’s Office in North Dakota for five years.
Blaine City Clerk Cathy Sorensen swore in all three officers.
Family members and friends of Traffie and the Peterson brothers attended the-in ceremony and pinned badges on the new officers after they took their oaths.
