The Blaine Police Department salutes Pine County sheriff’s deputy Ben Neel’s funeral procession as numerous squad cars drove down Interstate 35W from Minneapolis to a funeral home in Pine City Thursday, Jan. 9. Neel died Wednesday, Jan. 8, after having a “massive brain stem stroke” after a surgical complication, according to the family’s Facebook page. (Photo by Emilee Wentland)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.