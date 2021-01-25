Nearly 100 Minnesota law enforcement officers, including 14 Blaine police officers, went to Washington D.C. last week to assist with security during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Several of the Blaine police officers had provided security during previous inaugurations, but this was Capt. Mark Boerboom’s first time.
“With everything locked down it was kind of different, but overall it was a good experience,” he said.
Boerboom said the Blaine officers traveled with a large group of law enforcement from Anoka, Hennepin, Dakota and Washington counties on a charter plane. They flew to Washington D.C. Monday, Jan. 18, and returned Thursday, Jan. 21.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Blaine police officers went to the National Law Enforcement Memorial to pay their respects to fallen officers.
Boerboom said he and the other Blaine officers were sworn in Tuesday. Their training was done online prior to traveling due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Boerboom prepared for Inauguration Day on Tuesday by walking Pennsylvania Avenue, where Blaine police would be providing security.
“Our duties were to help secure Pennsylvania Avenue where the parade typically takes place, but this year with COVID there wasn’t going to be a parade, but they still wanted Pennsylvania Avenue secure with all the officers,” Boerboom said.
On inauguration day, the Blaine police officers and 1,000 other members of law enforcement spent 14 hours providing security every 10 feet along Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.
“Even to get to where we were there were several check points guarded by National Guard, Capitol Police and Secret Service,” Boerboom said. “Our sole responsibility was to watch any spectators that might be there, but to be honest I saw three people the entire time come down to even where we were. There were really no spectators to even watch for.”
The Blaine officers were very close to the U.S. Capitol, and Boerboom said they got to see the Biden’s motorcade pass by.
“Being there and a part of it was an honor,” he said.
Boerboom said he’s hoping to return to Washington D.C. and have a more “typical” inauguration experience, but said he “understood why things were so different this year” due to COVID-19 and the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
