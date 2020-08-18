A Blaine police captain remains on administrative leave after pleading guilty last week to disorderly conduct charges stemming from a domestic incident in July.
Ham Lake resident Mark Boerboom, 46, was initially charged with domestic assault, but the charge was reduced to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, using offensive or abusive language.
Boerboom received a stay of adjudication Aug. 13 and was placed on five months of supervised probation and an additional seven months of unsupervised probation. Upon successful completion of his probation all charges against Boerboom will be dismissed.
On July 25 Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a woman being pushed around. Upon arrival, the deputies spoke to Boerboom and the woman, according to the incident report.
Deputies were told the two had an argument and the woman had attempted to hide from Boerboom in a bathroom.
The woman had a bloody upper lip and scrapes on top of her toes. She told deputies Boerboom either shoved her or shoved a door that caused her to fall and sustain the injuries, according to the incident report.
Boerboom was placed on administrative leave from the Blaine Police Department after the initial charges were filed.
Now that the criminal investigation is over, the department is contracting with a private investigator to perform an administrative investigation, Chief Brian Podany said. The intent of the investigation is to determine if Boerboom violated any department policies, Podany said.
Boerboom will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is finished. Once the investigation is complete the department will determine what, if any, penalties Boerboom will face.
“Mark admitted his role in the argument at the very first opportunity that he could,” Boerboom's defense attorney Stephen Foertsch said. “He understands taking responsibility for his actions. He admits that he raised his voice and used some language he shouldn’t have during an argument, but he is working together with his girlfriend so that they can move on with their lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.