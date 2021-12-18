Forty years is a long career for a reserve officer, but for Blaine Police Department reservist Tim Cyson “time has really gone by.”
Champlin resident Tim Cyson, 59, recently celebrated his 40th anniversary as a reservist with the department. Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany presented Cyson with a plaque and a framed, signed thank you from everyone in the department at the Dec. 6 City Council meeting.
“It was in December of 1981 when reserve officer Cyson earned the privilege of wearing the Blaine Police Department’s uniform and badge, and he has served the city with dignity, integrity, professionalism and, most of all, enthusiasm ever since,” Podany said.
Chief Podany said Cyson has amassed thousands of hours on the clock as a reserve officer, including working at Blaine community events and others across the north metro.
“Reserve officer Cyson has the distinction of not only being the reserve officer with the most longevity, but the reserve officer who continues to contribute the most volunteer hours year after year, amassing a career with thousands of hours donated to our community,” Podany said. “You can’t put a price on that.”
Many Blaine police officers attended the meeting, along with Cyson’s sister, city staff and the City Council, who all gave Cyson a standing ovation.
Cyson thanked past and present City Council members and city staff, the Blaine Police Department and the residents of Blaine.
“From the bottom of my heart — thank you,” Cyson said tearfully. “And I hope I can be here a few more years.”
“We hope that you’re around for many more,” Podany said.
Community service
Cyson, who grew up in Minneapolis, said service to the community was in his genes. He “always felt motivated to help my fellow man.”
Cyson’s first experience with service was as a crossing guard at Sheridan Elementary School in Minneapolis.
“There was one time in third grade when we were crossing kids where I raised the flag, like we’re taught to do, and all the cars stopped,” Cyson said. “Then, out of the corner of my eye I saw this car, that was like five cars back, pull up and start gunning it, and I started yelling at all the kids not to cross the street, and I was grabbing them and pulling them back. Then the car comes zooming through, and we were like, ‘What the heck is he doing?’ We then saw lights and sirens and a police car came roaring past ... and the car pulled over in front of the school. And the officer gets out, and he starts yelling at the driver, and we were all cheering because they caught him.”
After the police officer gave the driver a ticket, Cyson said, the officer walked over to him, shook his hand and said, “You did a great job.”
“I thought that was so cool,” Cyson said, saying it made a lasting impression of police officers and was one of the events that inspired him later to become a reservist.
Cyson continued doing service work, from working at food shelves to volunteering for Special Olympics. When Cyson turned 19, he wanted to serve the community in a new capacity.
40 year career as reserve officer
Cyson applied at a few departments as a reserve officer but kept getting denied because he was too young and was below the minimum age of 21.
Val Schloesky, a co-worker who was a reservist at Blaine, suggested Tim apply at the Blaine Police Department. He did, and a few weeks later he was offered a position.
Cyson started in December 1981. As a reservist, he is an unpaid volunteer peace officer. Reservists are not licensed officers, and Cyson isn’t allowed to carry a firearm or Taser. Instead he carries a baton and mace.
Typically Cyson responds to low-priority calls for service, such as animal control, nuisance complaints and vehicle lockouts, keeping licensed officers free for high-priority calls. Reservists also assist with crime prevention, traffic control, stalled or stranded motorists, security at community events, and more.
The Blaine Police Department usually has around 20 reservists, but currently it has about a dozen.
Cyson said he’s amazed how much the city of Blaine has grown over his 40 years as a reservist.
“The city has changed so much from when I first started,” Cyson said. “It used to be miles of sod field.”
Cyson said he has always enjoyed volunteering at Blaine’s community events including the 3M Open, St. Tim’s Carnival and the Fourth of July parade and fireworks show. Cyson has also served at a number of events across the north metro. During these events, Cyson said he often gets to experience his favorite type of call.
“I love when a child is lost and can’t find their parents,” he said. “I get to console them, hold their hand, or pick them up and tell them that I’ll help them find their mommy or daddy. ... I love to bring them back together and see the parents all panicky and then see all the love pour out of them when they see their kid and the kids are reaching out for their parents. It just warms my heart.”
Cyson said he appreciated how over the years the Blaine Police Department worked with his schedule as a reservist. Throughout his career he held positions in programming, computer networking, project management and more.
“The department knew I was always in it for the long haul,” Cyson said of why the department would work with his schedule. “No one, though, expected 40 years!”
A few years ago, Cyson was laid off from his computer management job. It proved to be a blessing in disguise. Cyson describes himself as a “workaholic,” and prior to being laid off he was ignoring some health symptoms he was experiencing.
“I wasn’t feeling well, so after getting laid off I went to the doctor — which is something I never do — and they did a battery of tests on me, and they come back and tell me I have cancer,” Cyson said. “It came as bit of a shock and surprise.”
During Cyson’s surgery for stage 4 prostate cancer, he received help with yard work, snow removal and other chores from the current heads of the Blaine Police Department reserves, Capt. Matt Carlson and officer Joe Matzke. “It just touched my heart,” Cyson said.
Cyson is currently in remission.
Carlson said Cyson is an invaluable reservist due to his 40-year career. His “dedication and longevity” set him a part from other reservists, and he never misses meetings or skips on opportunities to volunteer at local events, Carlson said.
“Being a senior member, he offers a lot of perspective as well,” Carlson said. “We have a lot of young people who join our reserves so they can gain experience in law enforcement and see if it’s something they’re interested in, and he provides a lot of perspective young people don’t have. What makes him stand out in the group is the fact that he has been here so long and can talk about how things used to be done 40 years ago. He can also talk about how things have progressed and about the things that stay the same, like volunteerism and customer service.”
Cyson said he hopes to continue serving as a reservist for as long as he’s physically able.
To learn more about becoming a Blaine reserve officer, visit tinyurl.com/5da72erm.
