A Blaine woman is accused of profiting from prostitution at her massage parlor after police organized an undercover operation in 2019 to catch a masseuse in the act.
The suspect, Yuping Wang, 51, is charged with felony receiving profits from prostitution.
According to the criminal complaint, the Blaine Police Department began investigating this case in September 2019 after citizen complaints about possible prostitution taking place at Indigo Massage at 1506 125th Ave. NE.
Police learned Wang owned the business and was licensed with the city of Blaine as a massage enterprise owner. The city’s massage licensing ordinance explicitly prohibits the massaging of genitalia.
Customers posted in online reviews that they engaged in sexual contact with employees in the business, according to the complaint.
Two witnesses allegedly told police that a masseuse had manually stimulated their genitals after performing a massage, according to the complaint. They each reported to police that they paid $70 for a massage with a $40 “tip” for the sexual act afterward. In one case Wang was allegedly the one who performed the massage and sex act.
Surveillance footage shows only the front lobby, not individual massage rooms.
An undercover police officer paid $70 on Oct. 3, 2019, for a massage at the business. Wang checked in the officer and brought him to the room, but another masseuse performed the massage, according to the complaint.
In the massage room, the masseuse allegedly indicated with hand signals that she would perform a sexual act for $40 and grabbed the officers genitals, according to the complaint.
On Oct. 16, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on the business.
Upon entry, officers found a masseuse in the middle of a massage with a customer, and Wang was also at the business, according to the complaint.
The masseuse reportedly told police that customers pay Wang for services the masseuse performs, unless Wang isn’t present, in which case the masseuse takes the money and gives it to Wang, according to the complaint.
The woman told police she doesn’t get to keep the $40 tips, but she is paid by Wang at the end of each month, according to the complaint.
Wang told police she collects the tips from customers and pays the masseuse $30 per customer, according to the complaint.
A detective determined via surveillance footage that the masseuse was regularly sleeping overnight as well as storing food and clothing at the business.
Wang’s first appearance in court is July 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.