A Blaine man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Dec. 10 for murdering his wife after she served him with divorce papers.
Matthew Lynn Jansen, 48, pleaded guilty in Anoka County District court to second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated) of his 46-year-old wife, Mary Jo (Loons) Jansen, after he accepted a plea agreement back in March. The court dismissed a charge of first-degree, premeditated murder.
According to a statement from Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo, Judge Dyanna Street handed Matthew Jansen a longer sentence based on his invasion of his wife’s zone of privacy to commit the crime and his lack of remorse.
According to the criminal complaint, at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 8, 2019, 911 communications received a call from Matthew Jansen saying he had shot his wife, Mary Jo Jansen. He told the 911 operator that the gun was now unloaded and sitting in the foyer of the home.
Blaine police officers were dispatched to the Jansens’ home on the 2700 block of 95th Avenue NE in Blaine. Upon arrival officers instructed Jansen to exit the home unarmed, and he complied without incident, according to authorities.
Officers entered the home and found Mary Jo Jansen in the upstairs bedroom, dead of a gunshot wound to her head or neck area, according to the criminal complaint. Officers found a .44-caliber handgun on the steps of a staircase in the home and found two spent cartridges in the upstairs bedroom near Mary Jo Jansen’s body, according to the complaint.
Investigators also learned that Mary Jo Jansen had served Matthew Jansen with divorce paperwork around Thanksgiving 2019. The Jansens continued living together, but Mary Jo Jansen was expected to permanently move out Feb. 9, 2019, according to the complaint.
While still at the scene, Matthew Jansen told officers, “I can’t believe I did it,” and, “I guess I don’t have to worry about a divorce now,” according to the complaint.
The Jansens have a son and daughter together, who were not home at the time of the murder.
“It is particularly cruel for children to lose their mother, and a family to lose their loved one, at the hands of someone who is supposed to emotionally support a family, not violently tear it apart,” Palumbo said in a statement. “The emotional impact was made worse here because the victim had attended her mother’s funeral just that morning.”
Mary Jo Jansen’s obituary described her as “tough yet tender, strong yet caring.”
“Mary loved her children, family and friends,” the obituary said. “She made sure everyone had whatever they needed before thinking of herself. Mary was gorgeous inside and out.”
Mary Jo Jansen’s funeral was Feb. 22, 2019, at the Church of St. Patrick in Oak Grove.
According to Violence Free Minnesota’s 2019 Homicide Report on relationship abuse in Minnesota, “attempts to separate from an abuser can increase the risk of lethality of victims. The report also states an abuser’s access to firearms is another red flag.
There are resources and information for abuse victims on Anoka County’s Domestic Abuse Connect website at tinyurl.com/y6gvxo47. Additional information on Anoka County’s Domestic Violence Lethality Assessment Project can be found at tinyurl.com/y3xvw6a6.
For immediate assistance call 911 or the free, 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-787-3224 or visit thehotline.org for an online chat.
