A 29-year-old Blaine man faces felony charges of drunken driving after being stopped by police in Lino Lakes.
Kirill Daniel Fox is charged with one count of first-degree DWI.
At 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 Lino Lakes police received a report of a possibly impaired driver in a white Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of Ash Street and Hodgson Road swerving into oncoming traffic, according to the criminal complaint.
Almost 15 minutes later, officers stopped the same vehicle after allegedly observing it swerve onto the shoulder and run a stop sign in Circle Pines.
Fox, who was identified as the driver, told officers he was driving home from work and denied drinking alcohol, the charges say.
Officers allegedly observed Fox having slurred speech, glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol. He was reportedly unable to maintain his balance when he exited the vehicle without using his car.
A preliminary blood alcohol test registered a .19 blood alcohol content, according to the complaint. Officers arrested Fox after a records check showed his driver’s license was canceled as inimical to public safety, the charges say.
Another breath test submitted at 7:37 p.m. showed Fox had a .17 blood alcohol content, according to the complaint.
Fox has three prior DWI charges in the last decade from 2014, 2016 and Feb. 18, 2020.
