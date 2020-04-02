A 57-year-old Blaine man is charged with raping a minor.
Donald Mark Little faces one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim while in a position of authority.
On March 1 the victim reported the alleged assault to police, according to the criminal complaint. The victim told police Little had raped her and told her not to tell anyone.
At home the victim had allegedly begun making comments about Little and sex and reportedly told an adult not identified in the complaint a similar version of events.
Little had allegedly put his phone up the victim’s shirt to take photos on a previous occasion, according to the charges.
The victim has cognitive and developmental delays, according to the complaint.
Police collected the clothing the victim was wearing at the time of the alleged assault, and a nurse was able to collect evidence swabs from the victim’s body, the charges say.
When asked about the incident, Little told police he had responded to questions from the victim about the topic of sex and tried to explain enough so she would know not to have sex until she was 18 and would use a condom, according to the complaint.
Little denied having any sexual contact with the victim, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.