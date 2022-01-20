A 30-year-old man is charged with possessing 10 counts of child sexual abuse imagery, and is reportedly being investigated for hundreds of other images and videos.
Blake Christian Meyer, of Blaine, is charged with 10 counts of felony possession of child sexual abuse imagery.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 25, 2021, a detective with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office found that a Google Drive account associated with Meyer’s phone number and email addresses was flagged for hundreds of images of alleged child sexual abuse imagery.
Law enforcement subpoenaed Verizon Wireless, Google and Comcast for subscriber information regarding the email addresses and phone numbers associated with the Google Drive account. The companies connected Meyer with the phone number provided.
A search warrant was issued April 1, 2021, on Meyer and his residence. Law enforcement seized Meyer’s cellphone to be examined. Forensic examinations determined Meyer’s phone had hundreds of videos, several of which were allegedly related to child sexual abuse.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported 26 tips in July 2021 to the Sheriff’s Office regarding Meyer allegedly downloading hundreds of child sexual abuse imagery. In December 2021 the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported to the Sheriff’s Office that Meyer was again downloading videos of child sexual abuse on his phone, the charges say.
A warrant was issued for Meyer’s arrest on Jan. 4.
