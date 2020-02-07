A Blaine man is charged with assault following a January shooting in Coon Rapids.
Jeffrey Allan Costillo, 32, was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person Jan. 24 in relation to a Coon Rapids shooting that injured one man Jan. 14.
Costillo has been convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery, first-degree aggravated robbery, simple robbery and three counts of second degree assault involving a firearm since 2008.
According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police were dispatched to the 900 block of 121st Lane Northwest in Coon Rapids after receiving numerous calls about a man screaming for help.
Officers found a man in a garage yelling in pain. The victim told police he was shot in the leg. A metal rod was later put in his leg at Mercy Hospital, according to the complaint.
The victim identified the shooter to police a few days later as Costillo, who was familiar to the victim, the charges say. At first, he was reluctant to identify him to police.
On Jan. 12 the victim and the shooter had traded vehicles. Costillo gave the victim a Monte Carlo in exchange for $400 and a Ford Expedition, according to the complaint.
The victim allegedly still owed Costillo $400 and needed to give Costillo the title to the Ford.
On Jan. 14 Costillo allegedly confronted the victim in his garage, where the victim was found with a wounded leg, for the money owed and the title. Costillo allegedly became angry because the victim had only $250.
The victim told police Costillo pulled out a black, semiautomatic pistol and shot the victim in the left leg, causing the victim to fall, according to the complaint. The victim heard one or two additional shots as well and felt a bullet go past his head.
Costillo allegedly threated to kill the victim if he contacted police.
A witness told police he saw two men walk toward the garage and heard a loud noise like a firecracker. The witness went to the garage and saw the victim lying on the floor. The victim told the witness he had been shot, according to the complaint.
The witness told police he panicked and ran to a gas station nearby.
If convicted, Costillo could face up to 20 years in prison for assault or up to 15 years in prison for firearm possession.
His bail has been set at $100,000. His next appearance in court is set for Feb. 24.
