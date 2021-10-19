A 52-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill police officers in Blaine earlier this month before shooting a gun in their direction.
Randall William Reeve, of Blaine, is charged with felony first-degree assault and felony threats of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement responded to shots fired in the 10500 block of Quincy Boulevard Northeast in Blaine Oct. 4 around 10:14 p.m.
An area resident told police Reeve was holding a shotgun when he confronted her and her boyfriend. Once the two went inside, she said she could hear Reeve firing the gun outside, charges say.
Officers set up a perimeter around Reeve’s home.
Numerous times, Reeve allegedly opened the door and screamed obscenities at law enforcement. He also threatened to kill them before firing his gun in the air and in the officers’ direction, charges say.
Reeve used a rifle as well as a shotgun, according to the complaint.
Officers allegedly found a bullet hole in one of the squad cars.
A deputy from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office shot Reeve, and Reeve was taken to the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A warrant was issued for Reeve’s arrest Oct. 6.
